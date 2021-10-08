Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $145.94

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$145.94 and traded as low as C$144.50. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at C$145.11, with a volume of 1,253,661 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$160.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$145.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$139.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.34 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.89 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 14.3900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.70%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total value of C$368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$342,976. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,275 in the last three months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

