Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.63.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

CDNAF stock opened at $145.49 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $107.20 and a 52-week high of $175.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.87.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

