Canopy Growth (CGC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC):

10/1/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/23/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from C$30.50 to C$21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Canopy Growth was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Canopy Growth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CGC stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. 2,896,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,952. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 813.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 0.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

