Canopy Growth (CGC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC):
- 10/1/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 9/23/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from C$30.50 to C$21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2021 – Canopy Growth was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/9/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Canopy Growth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/9/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of CGC stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. 2,896,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,952. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
