Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $167.28

Shares of Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €167.28 ($196.80) and traded as high as €176.75 ($207.94). Capgemini shares last traded at €176.00 ($207.06), with a volume of 426,490 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €188.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €167.28.

About Capgemini (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

