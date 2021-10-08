Capital One Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

REXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

NYSE REXR opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $63.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $154,000.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

