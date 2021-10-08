Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Capital One Financial worth $1,153,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 32,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 109,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $5,779,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock opened at $167.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.36.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.