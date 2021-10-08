Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.36.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.53. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

