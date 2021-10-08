Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,070,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 273,759 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.46% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $236,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 58.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 5,447.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 120,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

CFFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.