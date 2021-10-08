Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 388.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,454 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Capri worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRI. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Capri by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $50.20. 8,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,330. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Barclays raised their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.76.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

