Capstead Mortgage Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CMO)

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

Capstead Mortgage has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years. Capstead Mortgage has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Capstead Mortgage to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

Shares of CMO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 320,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. Capstead Mortgage has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $7.00.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 74.89% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capstead Mortgage stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

