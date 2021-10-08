Carbon Hits Market Cap of $3.93 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Carbon has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $81,762.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00061453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00143749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00091091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,058.30 or 0.99650974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.20 or 0.06371161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

