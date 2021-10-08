Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $2.27

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Cardano has a market cap of $72.63 billion and $1.97 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00004156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00113195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.87 or 0.00485435 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00015188 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00037600 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026039 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,025,787,327 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

