Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Cardero Resource shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF)

Cardero Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States of America. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen in December 31, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

