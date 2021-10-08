Cardstack Market Capitalization Reaches $23.92 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $23.92 million and $262,792.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardstack coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardstack has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardstack alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00049185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00226163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00102862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012313 BTC.

Cardstack Coin Profile

Cardstack (CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Cardstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.