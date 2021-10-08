CargoX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $128,111.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $61.47 million and $128,111.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.73 or 0.00241378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00103388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012338 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CXO is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

