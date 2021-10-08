Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CABGY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.70. 316,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

