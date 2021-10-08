Carmignac Gestion Acquires New Shares in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 247,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,000. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.71% of Proterra as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Proterra in the second quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proterra in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Proterra in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Proterra in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Proterra in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

PTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Proterra in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Proterra in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PTRA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. Proterra Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 9.84.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

