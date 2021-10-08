Carmignac Gestion Buys 12,206 Shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.56% of The9 worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCTY. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of The9 during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The9 during the first quarter valued at $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 during the second quarter valued at $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the second quarter valued at $838,000. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCTY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,274. The9 Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

