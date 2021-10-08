Carmignac Gestion Buys 46,590 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,590 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.67% of GeoPark worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth $1,650,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GeoPark by 126.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 206,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GeoPark by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after buying an additional 112,670 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GeoPark by 57.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,521,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,337,000 after buying an additional 923,946 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GeoPark stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 577,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,072. GeoPark Limited has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $18.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $914.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.86.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

