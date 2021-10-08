Carmignac Gestion Cuts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,758,433.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,910 shares of company stock worth $15,632,533. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.90 and a 200 day moving average of $239.61. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.13 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

