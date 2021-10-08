Carmignac Gestion Grows Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Paychex by 29.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Paychex by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.66. 2,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,309. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.63 and a 12-month high of $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,433.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,873 shares of company stock worth $28,230,267. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

