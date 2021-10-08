Carmignac Gestion Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,080 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 407,663 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,388,000 after buying an additional 92,907 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $112,492,000 after buying an additional 1,855,845 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $1,248,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 266,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,540,176. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

