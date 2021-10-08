Carmignac Gestion Has $2.67 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,398,854,000 after buying an additional 158,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,895,499,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $435,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $410,049,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,353,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,347,000 after buying an additional 116,418 shares during the period. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.83. The company had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,230. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $96.92 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.42. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

