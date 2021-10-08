Carmignac Gestion Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,801 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 2.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 3.4% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.10. 35,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,363. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.77.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.