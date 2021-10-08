Carmignac Gestion Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,856,000 after buying an additional 204,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after buying an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,886,000 after buying an additional 213,568 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,726,000 after buying an additional 201,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,719,000 after buying an additional 353,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DAR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,460. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

