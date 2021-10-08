Carmignac Gestion Purchases 31,717 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TME stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 145,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,441,318. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TME. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

