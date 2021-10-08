Carmignac Gestion Raises Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.07% of Sensata Technologies worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 83.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 74,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.85. 249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,657. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

