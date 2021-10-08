Carmignac Gestion Reduces Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 84.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 614,139 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.09% of 21Vianet Group worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,363,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 46,937 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,084,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,744,000 after purchasing an additional 618,460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 127,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 949,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,789,000 after purchasing an additional 351,054 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,706. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNET. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

