Carmignac Gestion Reduces Holdings in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)

Carmignac Gestion reduced its holdings in shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,019 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.20% of Cloopen Group worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth $91,957,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the 2nd quarter worth $7,357,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,895,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,434,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,445,000. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RAAS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 568,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,693. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. Cloopen Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter.

Cloopen Group Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.