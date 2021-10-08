Carmignac Gestion Sells 1,556,173 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,556,173 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.29% of Cara Therapeutics worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 538,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.77 million, a P/E ratio of 88.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $28,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,028 shares of company stock worth $536,998 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

