Carmignac Gestion Sells 23,503 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Carmignac Gestion cut its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,503 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.11% of Hexcel worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 24.9% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 186,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,630,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,124,000 after acquiring an additional 166,423 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.62.

Shares of HXL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.04. 528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,223. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.80.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

