Carmignac Gestion Sells 403,117 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Carmignac Gestion lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 403,117 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $263.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.