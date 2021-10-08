Carmignac Gestion Takes $1.02 Million Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $806,729,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth $409,526,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth $411,517,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth $303,986,000. Finally, Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth $286,733,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised UiPath to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

PATH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.38. 10,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,966. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.45. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,637,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 638,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,561,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

