Carmignac Gestion Takes $6.86 Million Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,000. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.21% of TaskUs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TASK stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TASK shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK).

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.