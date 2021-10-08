Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.36% of Carrier Global worth $4,369,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $44,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.