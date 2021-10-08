Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

NYSE CARR opened at $53.35 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

