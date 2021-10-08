Carry (CRE) Market Capitalization Achieves $127.66 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Carry has traded 55.9% higher against the dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $127.66 million and $253.99 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00114085 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00022095 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000049 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002226 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.