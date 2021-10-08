Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 303.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,718 shares during the quarter. Carvana comprises 1.1% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $19,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.35.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $850,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 876,157 shares of company stock worth $296,420,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.63. The company had a trading volume of 21,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,018. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.70 and a 200-day moving average of $299.49. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $179.24 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of -243.85 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.