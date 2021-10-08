Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Casey’s General Stores worth $17,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $189.54 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.38 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.04 and a 200-day moving average of $205.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

