CashHand (CHND) Market Cap Reaches $179,728.49

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, CashHand has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CashHand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CashHand has a market capitalization of $179,728.49 and approximately $1,405.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 89.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00043246 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001209 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CashHand Coin Profile

CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,214,261 coins. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info . CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CashHand

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

