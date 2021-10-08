Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Market Cap Achieves $7.82 Million

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a total market cap of $7.82 million and $24,828.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casino Betting Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00048630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00230776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00101991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CBC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Casino Betting Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.