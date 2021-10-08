Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 2,500 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $159,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $247,908.54.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00.
NASDAQ CSTL traded down $3.76 on Friday, hitting $61.30. 124,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,813. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average is $67.79. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 0.58.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 489,719 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $28,403,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $24,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
