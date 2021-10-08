Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 2,500 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $159,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $247,908.54.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00.

NASDAQ CSTL traded down $3.76 on Friday, hitting $61.30. 124,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,813. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average is $67.79. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 489,719 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $28,403,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $24,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

