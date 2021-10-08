Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

In other news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $52,808.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,190.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,147,000 after buying an additional 530,489 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,240,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after buying an additional 2,829,579 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,749,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after buying an additional 77,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,474 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,802. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $651.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

