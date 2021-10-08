Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.3% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $195.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

