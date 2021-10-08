Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,765 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $86,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $106.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

