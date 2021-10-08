CCUniverse (UVU) Market Cap Tops $10,932.14

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 32.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $10,932.14 and $26.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004573 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000176 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

