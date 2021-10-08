CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) & Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) Critical Contrast

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CDK Global and Patient Portal Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.67 billion 3.16 $1.03 billion $2.22 19.66 Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than Patient Portal Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of CDK Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CDK Global and Patient Portal Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

CDK Global currently has a consensus price target of $64.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.77%. Given CDK Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CDK Global is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

CDK Global has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.69, indicating that its share price is 469% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CDK Global and Patient Portal Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 59.00% 5,754.17% 10.12% Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CDK Global beats Patient Portal Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America. The company was founded on May 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.

About Patient Portal Technologies

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare technology, software, and services. It also offers non-medical management and patient support services assisting hospitals to improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. The company was founded on November 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Baldwinsville, NY.

