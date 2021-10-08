Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.75

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceconomy had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 44.97%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

