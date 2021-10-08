Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CELC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

CELC opened at $16.95 on Friday. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $252.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 27.51, a current ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the second quarter worth about $20,903,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 126,682 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 414,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 538.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 319,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Celcuity by 13.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 312,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 36,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

