Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.45. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $546.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.37.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

